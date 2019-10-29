Wilco lead the acts confirmed for Black Deer Festival 2020.

Jeff Tweedy and co - who released their 11th studio album 'Ode To Joy' this month - will headline the annual Americana, Folk and Country music extravaganza, which returns to the idyllic Eridge Park in Kent, South East England, between June 19 and June 21.

Jeff said: ''Black Deer is the kind of close-knit destination festival where Wilco fits in best. We're looking forward to it.''

Also topping the bill is British-Irish folk-rock legendsThe Waterboys.

The eclectic line-up also boasts the likes of The Milk Carton Kids, Courtney Marie Andrews, The Felice Brothers, The Secret Sisters, Jack Broadbent, Madison Violet, The East Pointers, Midnight Skyracer, Native Harrow, The Dead Show, Irish Mythen and Amy Montgomery.

Plenty more acts will be announced in the coming months.

Gill Tee and Debs Shilling, the co-founders of the festival, said: ''We're both so excited to reveal the first set of artists for Black Deer 2020. ''We've listened closely to the passionate Black Deer audience and are proud to be bringing them not only the artists they already love, but artists they're going to love.

''The loyalty our fans have shown us is just incredible and we'd like to thank everyone who bought a ticket without even a single name being announced!

''Heading into our third year, there's an ever-growing sense that we're building something very special and our team are working hard to deliver the best Black Deer Festival yet.

''There's established names such as Wilco and The Waterboys, returning heroes like The Dead South and Irish Mythen and exciting emerging talent in Courtney Marie Andrews and Native Harrow in this first announcement.

''We can't wait to add to this great line-up over the coming weeks and months and are looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying the atmosphere in our spectacular deer park next June!''

Early bird tickets are on sale now from blackdeerfestival.lnk.to/tickets