Whoopi Goldberg wanted to make sure her fashion line was available for ''every shape''.

The 63-year-old actress has launched her first ever clothing range and the EGOT winner was determined that the line, named Dubgee, which features graphic separates, tunics and dresses, was size inclusive.

And Whoopi admitted that she was drawn to creating her own collection because she struggles with body confidence and wanted to design a range that she loved herself.

She told PEOPLE: ''You're going to see me in my clothes. Because if I'm not wearing them, then you're not going to believe what I tell you about them. You're going to want to wear these clothes because they're comfortable and that they're made for your shape, regardless of what your shape is.

''If you decide not to wear a bra, don't wear a bra! But just know that whatever you decide, it's the right choice for you. My style is whatever I make it. I am happy to be me in my clothes.''

The 'Sister Act' star insisted that the concept to create her own size-inclusive range came after she travelled to Greece but could not find ''comfortable'' garments that fitted her figure.

She added: ''It was an experience I wasn't really familiar with because I've always been able to find things that were comfortable and felt fine.''

The exclusive collection will range in price from $89 to $390, and the 'Ghost' star explained that she wanted to create garments that would be ''staple pieces'' and would make women ''feel good'' no matter what size they are.

She added: ''The last thing you should ever worry about is what's in your closet. My attitude is to make comfortable stuff that becomes a staple in your closet and you can style it however you want to.

''My weight fluctuates. And if it goes however it goes, I want to feel good about everything I put on. There are so many people that think they can't be fashionable, but not with DUBGEE. You can be whatever you want.''

Goldberg's Dubgee range is available on Amazon, Ashley Stewart, Le Tote and Neiman Marcus.