Whoopi Goldberg will appear in the next season of 'Star Trek: Picard' after being asked to do so by Sir Patrick Stewart.
Whoopi Goldberg will appear in the next season of 'Star Trek: Picard'.
The 64-year-old actress was overwhelmed with emotion when lead actor Sir Patrick Stewart asked her if she would reprise her 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' recurring role of Guinan in the second season of the new series.
Appearing on Whoopi's talk show 'The View', he said: ''There's something I need to bring up. I'm here with a formal invitation for you Whoopi. Alex Kurtsman, who is the senior executive producer and all his colleagues - of which I am one - want to invite you into the second season.''
As the audience and the rest of the panel cheered, the pair embraced and Patrick could be heard saying: ''Please say yes.''
Whoopi replied: ''Yes, yes, oh yeah.''
After the pair sat down again, Whoopi recalled how much she'd enjoyed her work on 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'
She said: ''This was one of the greatest experiences... 'Star Trek' was one of the greatest experiences from beginning to end, I had the best time ever.''
And the 79-year-old star admitted he ''cannot wait'' to work with the actress again.
He said: ''It was wonderful having you and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.''
Patrick promised that ''anything'' is possible for Whoopi and her character on the show.
He said: ''She can do anything, she's Guinan and who knows what Guinan's history really is, that could be one of the excitements down the road, we'll have to talk about it.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia lies a blue-collar coal-mining town called Big Stone Gap,...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
Some years ago, four baby turtles were discovered in a puddle of radioactive ooze in...
April O’Neil is a fearless news reporter whose job to land stories is all the...
In a city rife with crime and destruction, there's danger at every turn and suffering...
This beautifully assembled documentary traces the creation of Paul Simon's seminal 1986 album Graceland, focussing...
Kevin Clash is one of America's most popular performers, and yet he's rarely recognised in...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...