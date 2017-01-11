Whoopi Goldberg has taken aim at "foolish boy" Kanye West for refusing to vote in the presidential election.
The Ghost star raged at the rapper on her TV talk show on Tuesday (10Jan17), insisting no one in America should be proud of failing to show up at polling stations.
Kanye broadcast the fact he didn't cast a ballot during a concert rant in November (16), revealing he would have voted for controversial Republican Donald Trump had he made the effort.
He was forced to explain himself when fans turned on him for supporting Trump, who won the election earlier that month.
Days later the rapper cancelled the remaining dates on his Life of Pablo Tour and checked into hospital following an alleged mental breakdown.
But Whoopi isn't buying Kanye's excuses for not voting and had him in her sights on The View on Tuesday.
"I don't care who you would've voted for," she raged. "Don't you ever say that, because people died for your right to not vote, you idiot boy! You foolish boy! Idiot boy! Don't ever say that again!"
