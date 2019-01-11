Whoopi Goldberg is preparing for the wedding of her ''granddog'' Filmore to Instagram sensation Izzy the Frenchie.
Whoopi Goldberg's ''granddog'' is getting married.
The 'View' co-host will be getting her best hat ready because Filmore, the pet of her daughter Alex Martin-Dean and Instagram favourite Izzy the Frenchie, will tie the knot in a lavish ceremony later this month.
Whoopi shared a photo of the wedding invite on Instagram and wrote: ''Heads up! There's a wedding in the family!!! My granddog is getting hitched!! What has the world come to? Lol. @izzythe.frenchie @deanfilmore (sic)''
Both pooches have their own Instagram accounts, where they also shared details of the January 26 ceremony.
Filmore's post was captioned: ''It's Happening Guys I'm Getting Married To The Love Of My Life @izzythe.frenchie And I Are Tying The Knot! Surprise! (sic)''
And a post on Izzy's account read: ''Sooooo...... this is happening! I'm getting married to my baby @deanfilmore.(sic)''
Izzy's owner, Rick Hendrix, met Whoopi when he was working with Hillary Clinton and they teamed up on a campaign, and they have been friends ever since. When they hung out over the festive period, the idea of the dogs getting married was suggested and plans were quickly arranged.
Rick told TMZ his beloved pet's stylist, who used to work for Dior, has already designed her a wedding dress, while Filmore will be getting a tuxedo from a designer in Ukraine.
The wedding will take place at a private New York venue ahead of a reception at the 'Ghost' actress' home.
No expense is being spared for the big dat, with celebrity photographer Timothy White enlisted to capture the big day, and famed baker Juanita Lane of Dulce Desserts commissioned to make the wedding cake.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia lies a blue-collar coal-mining town called Big Stone Gap,...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
Some years ago, four baby turtles were discovered in a puddle of radioactive ooze in...
April O’Neil is a fearless news reporter whose job to land stories is all the...
In a city rife with crime and destruction, there's danger at every turn and suffering...
This beautifully assembled documentary traces the creation of Paul Simon's seminal 1986 album Graceland, focussing...
Kevin Clash is one of America's most popular performers, and yet he's rarely recognised in...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...