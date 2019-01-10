Whoopi Goldberg is still ''game'' to host the Oscars.

The 63-year-old media mogul has already hosted the prestigious ceremony four-times, first in 1994, 1996, 1999 and in 2002, however the 'Sister Act' star said to be determined to take on the job again, after Kevin Hart quit following the controversy surrounding his previous homophobic tweets.

Speaking to The New York Post's Page Six column, a source said: ''Everyone is hoping they'll do a series of presenters and have no formal host.

''Whoopi really is game to do it though.''

Kevin Hart, 38, stepped down from presenting next month's ceremony after some of his past controversial tweets emerged, which he has since spoken out twice to apologise for, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are now said to be lining up a select group of A-listers to introduce the segments rather than one host.

Sources have told Variety that barring an 11th hour change of heart, the show's producers are planning to focus on music in film skits due to likely nominees Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Dolly Parton, rather than have one individual kicking the ceremony off with a monologue of quips.

Insiders insisted the idea of Kevin returning to host the ceremony, which will take place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on February 24th, is 100 per cent dead.

The comedian confirmed as much in an interview earlier this week.

He said: ''I'm not hosting the Oscars this year. It's hard to predict what can happen ... right now I don't have the time.''

The American actress previously confessed the audience ''need someone to take them through things'' during the ceremony.

Goldberg said: ''If you want to go host-less, that's your prerogative. I think it's a dumb idea. People need someone to take them through things. I think it needs to be somebody who loves the films.

''Now, I realise I may not be anybody's first choice .. I'm also problematic!''