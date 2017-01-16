Whoopi Goldberg feels responsible for her three failed marriages and should never have got married because she wasn't really in love.
The 61-year-old actress has previously been wed to Alvin Martin - the father of her 43-year-old daughter Alex - David Claessen and Lyle Trachtenberg, and when her final union collapsed in 1995 after just a year, she realised she was the common factor and believed she hadn't been ''really in love'' with her spouses, so just wasn't committed to making their relationships work.
She said: ''It took me some time but I realised that trying to turn myself in to something I wasn't ready for a man wasn't his fault. It was mine.
''My marriages failed and I was the common denominator.
''My commitment was never that strong. I can say now that I was never really in love. The realisation freed me up.''
But 'The View' host - who has also had a string of relationships with actors Frank Langella, Timothy Dalton and 'Cheers' actor Ted Danson - admits she only regrets the fact she took a long time to realise she should just stay single.
She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I love men and men love me. I'm lucky that way. I just feel bad that it took me so long to realise that I wasn't meant to be in a relationship.''
And the 'Sister Act' star found writing a book about her relationship thoughts made her feel better about being single as she let out what she thinks is wrong with love.
She said: ''I recently wrote a book entitled 'If Someone Says 'You Complete Me Run!' It's about what I feel is wrong with relationships.
''My experience over the years is that a relationship requires that you commit to caring what somebody else thinks. But the truth slowly dawned on me that I didn't really want to work that hard.''
And the award-winning star insisted that although she is single, she is very happy and enjoys having a relationship with her daughter and her granddaughters for now.
She added: ''I have many relationships - with my daughter, my grandkids, and now my great-granddaughter - and they come first.''
