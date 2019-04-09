Whoopi Goldberg was in hospital again last week with a ''24-hour bug''.

The 63-year-old actress has only recently been released from hospital following a life-threatening battle with pneumonia and sepsis, but has revealed that last week she spent time in hospital once again after she was struck down by a sickness bug.

Speaking on 'The View' on Monday (08.04.19), she said: I'm much better. I'm much, much better. [I] had a 24-hour bug, which landed me back in the hospital last week, which is why I missed you all on Thursday.

''But, you know the bug came and went. It's gone. I seem to be doing well. I'm here!''

Whoopi took almost a month out from appearing on 'The View' earlier this year in order to focus on her health, and revealed in a pre-recorded video shown on the show in early March that she had been fighting pneumonia - which is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs - and came ''very close to leaving the Earth''.

She explained: ''Hey, yes it's me. I am here. I am up and moving around. Not as fast as I'd like to be but I am OK, I'm not dead.

''So here's what happened. I had pneumonia, and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs which meant there was fluid, and there was all kinds of stuff going on. And yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news, I didn't.''

The 'Colour Purple' star then went on to thank her fans for sending ''good wishes'' throughout her health battle, and said that even people who ''are not huge fans'' of her have been wishing her well.

She added: ''Thank you for all of your good wishes. All of the wonderful things that people have been saying. Even people who are not huge fans of mine, have actually said nice things about me. We all know that's going to change when I get back, but for right now it's brilliant.''