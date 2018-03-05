Actress Whoopi Goldberg wore a pair of combat boots with her designer ballgown at the Oscars.
Whoopi Goldberg says she opted for comfort over style at this year's Academy Awards.
The 62-year-old actress wore an unconventional outfit for the annual awards bash in Los Angeles on Sunday (04.03.18), pairing her bold Christian Siriano dress with comfy combat boots.
Explaining the thinking behind her red-carpet look, Whoopi - who won a Best supporting Actress gong in 1991 for her performance in 'Ghost' - said: ''Christian Siriano made this for me and he said I'm gonna make it so you will be comfortable, so it has pockets.''
The green floral patterned dress had a full skirt, which was long enough to cover the grey Timberland-style boots, but daring enough to compliment the 'Sister Act' star's bold footwear choice.
She kept her accessories to a minimum, letting her dress take centre stage, by wearing a small silver pendant and a red bow pin in support of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.
The designer Whoopi worked with on the dress shared a photo of her look on his Instagram page.
Siriano captioned the image: ''Whoopi I love you so much! So amazing in custom Siriano tonight at the #Oscars, It was an honor. #oscars2018 (sic)''
Siriano, 32, has had his work cut out during awards season, dressing three stars at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and 11 women at the Golden Globe Awards.
Speaking before the Oscars about his jam-packed working schedule, he told People: ''It's been hard. It's been a really rough one.''
And Siriano admitted that much of his success is dependent on other people.
He explained: ''It's not just about showcasing the actors. The designers are being showcased. The hair and make-up teams are being showcased.
''We're all in the industry together. Actually, none of us can survive without the other, which I think sometimes people forget.''
