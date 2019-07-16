Whoopi Goldberg is unable to drive now because her ''sight is not good enough'' to get behind the wheel.
The 'View' star - who suffered from pneumonia and sepsis earlier this year - has revealed she has a permanent driver now as she is not allowed behind the wheel.
Speaking on the daytime show, she said: ''I have a driver. The reason I have a driver is because I am not allowed to drive. My sight is not good enough, people get nervous when I get behind the wheel. So, I am not allowed to really drive.''
The 63-year-old actress feels ''very, very lucky'' to be alive after being hospitalised for almost a month.
She said: ''I'm very, very lucky. The doctor told me, 'Listen, you're not going anywhere tomorrow and you're not going anywhere next week because you are really sick ... It's going to be a while before I'm back to 100 percent. It really took me down, but I'm getting there. I've cut down a lot of the stuff that I would normally be doing and I have to rest. There's no getting around it. In the morning I go and do the show, then afterward I have my other work, and by 3 o'clock, I have to sit down. I have to stop. It's taking a little while, but I'm getting there.
''I never thought of pneumonia as something that serious. In my mind I wasn't that sick. I hope that this is a cautionary tale for people. You have to take the time to take care of yourself. I'm lucky to be alive. I'm happy to be alive. I'm grateful to be alive.''
