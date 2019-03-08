Whoopi Goldberg almost died from pneumonia and septic shock, and gave a health update this week to assure her fans she's ''okay''.
The 63-year-old actress has been absent from her role on 'The View' for almost a month after she took time off for her health, and has now revealed she was battling pneumonia - which is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs - and came ''very close to leaving the Earth''.
Speaking in a video shown on Friday's (08.03.19) episode of 'The View' she told viewers: ''Hey, yes it's me. I am here. I am up and moving around. Not as fast as I'd like to be but I am OK, I'm not dead.
''So here's what happened. I had pneumonia, and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs which meant there was fluid, and there was all kinds of stuff going on. And yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news, I didn't.''
The 'Colour Purple' star then went on to thank her fans for sending ''good wishes'' throughout her health battle, and said that even people who ''are not huge fans'' of her have been wishing her well.
She added: ''Thank you for all of your good wishes. All of the wonderful things that people have been saying. Even people who are not huge fans of mine, have actually said nice things about me. We all know that's going to change when I get back, but for right now it's brilliant.''
Whoopi also hinted she would go into more detail about her struggle when she returns to the talk show.
Speaking to her co-hosts she said: ''And ladies, I cannot wait to see y'all. This has been interesting and I'll tell you about it when we're all at the table. To everybody, see you soon.''
