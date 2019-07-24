Whitney Port suffered a miscarriage two weeks ago.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star - who already has a two-year-old son called Sonny with her husband Tim Rosenman - lost her baby just six weeks into the pregnancy and that has lead to her experiencing a combination of ''emotions'' over the past 14 days.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote: ''Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage. The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme ... from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief. My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being.

''I'm currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are. Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey.''

The 34-year-old reality TV star began to realise that something was wrong when her ''nausea and exhaustion'' suddenly went away followed by some spotting of blood.

In a preview of her podcast 'With Whit' on YouTube, she explained that she wasn't too alarmed by the blood because she spotted during her first pregnancy with Sonny.

However, the following day, the bleeding got heavier and more painful and a doctor told her that the pregnancy wasn't ''viable'' anymore as there was no heartbeat.

Tim - who interviewed his wife for the podcast - said he also experienced heartbreak.

He explained: ''I shed some tears but we moved on ... then I stopped myself and I'm like, 'Well, if a baby died, you would be heartbroken for the rest of your life. So what's the difference between this and a baby? And I started having all these existential thoughts in my head about when life begins and when it doesn't.''