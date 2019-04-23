Whitney Port thinks Stephanie and Spencer Pratt have some ''deeply-rooted issues''.

The 34-year-old reality star weighed in on the feud between her fellow 'The Hills' stars - which began when Stephanie, 33, branded her brother and his wife Heidi Montag, 32, a ''toxic couple'' - and admitted working with the pair on the series reboot has been ''really intense''.

When asked by E! News whether she had scenes with the pair, she said: ''I did a lot, it is really intense.

''They have some deeply-rooted issues that I would love for them to work out, but I'm not sure they're at the place themselves where they want to work it out yet, so we'll see how that all plays out.''

Whitney confessed that although the siblings urge their castmates to ''pick sides'' while shooting the reality show; she doesn't feel as though she ''knows the situation enough'' in order to support either Spencer or Stephanie.

She said: ''It is hard when we film there is this need or push to pick sides. They kind of want you to pick sides, but I'm really not that kind of person.

''I don't know the situation enough or the issues they have enough in order to pick sides. I just think that it's more grey than black and white with them.''

Earlier this month, Heidi hit back at her sister-in-law's ''nasty comments'', admitting their feud is ''heart-breaking''.

She said: ''It's been a really hard week for me. I had a lot of on-Hills drama with a family member, and that was very challenging and heart-breaking.

''I felt like there was some very below-the-belt, nasty comments that weren't even true and that was hard enough to deal with.''