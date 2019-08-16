Whitney Port's miscarriage brought her closer to her husband Tim Rosenman.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star tragically suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, and has said that whilst the loss she felt was devastating, she's actually been able to ''bond'' with her spouse Tim - with whom she already has two-year-old son Sonny - because of their shared heartbreak.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''It forced us ... to have these conversations that we wouldn't necessarily sit down for so long and have. It's been really amazing. It's, like, a good bonding experience for us.''

And Whitney says she didn't mention her pregnancy or her miscarriage to her son, as she thinks he's too young to understand, but she's open to the idea of talking to him about it when he's older.

She explained: ''I don't think it's anything I need to talk to him about. He won't even understand what I'm saying.

''Maybe when he gets older and ... his wife is getting pregnant, [but] I don't think this is necessarily some life lesson I need to teach him right now. We're dealing with, like, separation anxiety and eating right now. He doesn't need to know about my insides.''

The 34-year-old reality star also told the publication she and her spouse aren't trying to conceive ''at the moment'', but could try expanding their brood again in the future.

Whitney revealed she had suffered a miscarriage last month in a moving Instagram post.

The 'With Whit' podcast host wrote: ''Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage. The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme ... from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief. My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being.

''I'm currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are. Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey.''