Whitney Port ''freaked out'' when her and her husband first discussed having children.

The 'Hills' star - who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Tim Rosenman - admits she was initially very nervous about adding to her family.

She explained to People magazine: ''After marrying my husband, Timmy, we began the discussion of starting a family. We both wanted to wait a bit, but in the back of our minds were worried about not being able to conceive.

''Fast forward to about a year later. Timmy and I were now seriously having the talk and pretty ready to start trying. He was, at least. To be honest, I was freaking out.

''In my heart, I knew that I was never going to be ''ready,'' and that in time, I would just learn whatever I needed to learn and be okay. But he seemed to not be worried at all, which was great, but also secretly annoying.

''We agreed that I would go off my birth control and see what happened. I guess we assumed that it would take a while because of my previous medical issue and then we'd have to chart out the days I was ovulating and all that other stuff you see in movies.''

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old television personality previously revealed she wants to wait to find out the sex of her baby.

She said: ''We're not finding out. But it's only one of two options, so it's not that crazy! You're kind of prepared either way ... It's made buying anything harder. But so many brands are gender neutral now, so I think you just buy the necessities and wait until you find out to buy the specific things.

''At first I was like I really want a boy, they seem so much easier. And then now I'm like, I think I really want a girl. So you go back and forth but obviously, at the end of the day all you want is a healthy baby, I don't care what I get.''