Whitney Port has claimed she once turned down Leonardo Dicaprio.

The 34-year-old reality star - who has been married to Tim Rosenman since 2015, and has two-year-old son Sonny with him - has said she once ran into the Hollywood star during a night out, in which he told her he was a fan of her 'The Hills' spin-off show 'The City', and exchanged phone numbers with her.

She said: ''I have been dying to tell people this story for ages. I feel like whenever I tell it to friends, no one believes me.''

And her close friend Andrea Cuttler - who claims she was with Whitney at the time - added: ''And then Leo comes up to you to also ... insinuate that, like, he had missed the week priors episode. And you're like, is he telling me that he watches 'The City'? This is very confusing, but also incredible.''

The pair then claim Leonardo gave Whitney his phone number, before she and Andrea joined him and his friends at a different club.

Andrea said: ''I remember dancing alone on the dance floor because you were in the corner talking to him and I didn't want to intrude, but also like couldn't leave.''

According to Whitney, she then spoke to Leonardo over text for several months before meeting up in Los Angeles again, when he invited her back to his house.

But the 'Hills: New Beginnings' star insists she turned the 44-year-old star down, because she was ''way too nervous'', but now ''regrets'' her decision.

Speaking on her podcast 'With Whit', she said: ''He invited me out to Teddy's and he invited me back over to his house and I said no. I was too nervous. I had never had a one-night stand. I didn't want to be with him alone.

''I was way too nervous to do it and then I lost my chance and it's really one of my bigger regrets in life. If you didn't think I was cool, now you probably do.''