Whitney Port hasn't spoken to Lauren Conrad in over two years.

The 34-year-old reality star used to be close pals with Lauren when they starred on 'The Hills' together, but has said the pair have drifted apart in recent years and now haven't spoken since they each welcomed a son in July 2017.

Asked whether she'd spoken to Lauren since the start of 'The Hills' reboot show 'The Hills: New Beginnings' - which she stars in, but which Lauren decided not to return for - she told Us Weekly magazine: ''We haven't. We spoke, honestly, the last time right around when our sons were both born. ... They're, like, three weeks apart. So we talked around then, but we haven't chatted since then.''

Lauren and her husband William Tell - who are currently expecting their second child together - welcomed son Liam into the world on July 5 2017, whilst Whitney and spouse Tim Rosenman had son Sonny on July 27 of the same year.

Whitney also told Us Weekly she doesn't ''know or remember'' why she isn't following Lauren on social media, and says it's just because she doesn't ''follow that many people''.

Meanwhile, the 'With Whit' podcast host previously said she was disappointed to learn Lauren and fellow 'Hills' co-star Kristin Cavallari wouldn't be returning for the reboot.

Speaking in September last year, she said: ''I mean, they were the main people on the show. I thought it would be so fun for everybody to get together and reunite and all catch up. So yeah, I was definitely bummed, but I totally understand the various reasons why they wouldn't or couldn't.''

And whilst she doesn't know what Lauren thinks of the reboot, she would be keen to find out.

She said: ''I don't [know what she thinks]. I'd be curious to know, but I don't know.''