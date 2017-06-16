Whitney Port felt she ''lost control of her body'' during the early stages of her pregnancy.

The 'Hills' star - who is expecting her first child with her husband Tim Rosenman - admits she was ''completely unprepared'' for what her first trimester would bring and says being exhausted at 2pm every day was tough both physically and emotionally.

She wrote in her blog for People magazine: ''I was completely unprepared for the first trimester symptoms. It was not like what I had seen in the movies or heard from my mother. I feared some sickness at the beginning but thought that would wear off fast. I was so wrong! The worst part was being hungry all the time, but no food sounding good ...

''Anyway, the next worse thing was just being completely exhausted every day around 2 p.m. I couldn't do anything. It felt like I was coming down with the flu every day at this time. This was tough physically but also emotionally, as I have always been used to a certain level of productivity. I felt like I'd lost control of my body. I also felt guilty about it. This was supposed to be a joyous time, and I had heard stories of women who loved being pregnant so was constantly comparing myself to them. I quickly realised this was not going to be the case for me.''

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old television personality previously confessed she ''freaked out'' when her and Tim first discussed having children.

She said at the time ''After marrying my husband, Timmy, we began the discussion of starting a family. We both wanted to wait a bit, but in the back of our minds were worried about not being able to conceive.

''Fast forward to about a year later. Timmy and I were now seriously having the talk and pretty ready to start trying. He was, at least. To be honest, I was freaking out.''