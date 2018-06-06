Whitney Houston's bible - which featured handwritten notes by her - is being sold for $95,000 by her former landlord.
Whitney Houston's bible is being sold for $95,000.
The 'I Have Nothing' hitmaker left the holy book behind when she moved out of her Newport Beach luxury rental in 2011 - a year before she was found dead in her bathtub - and now her former landlord is planning to flog it for the hefty price tag.
The owner told TMZ he found the bible in a box with some clothes and CDs by the bin after the legendary singer moved out and, although he tried to contact Whitney's agent at the time about the items, he was told he could keep them if he wanted them.
The man - whose identity is not known - sold the house in 2012 and ''threw out other stuff Whitney had left behind except the bible because he thought it was interesting.''
And he's hoping the bible, which is being sold through Moments in Time, will fetch the impressive figure because it has Whitney's handwriting all over it and there are pages documenting her life events - such as the date she married Robert B. Brown in 1992 and the birth of her now-late daughter Bobbi K. Kristina on March 4, 1993.
Meanwhile, Whitney was found to have cocaine, marijuana and prescription medication in her system when she accidentally drowned in the bath in February 2012, but her ex-husband Bobby doesn't think she ''died from drugs.''
He said: ''I don't think she died from drugs. Not at all... She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um [pauses] she was a great woman.''
Asked if that means he doesn't think there were drugs in her system when she died, he clarified: ''Yes.''
And when his wife and manager, Alicia Etheredge-Brown interrupted to say there ''were drugs in her system'', Bobby replied: ''Well, I don't think so.''
Asked what he attributed her death to, he said: ''Just being broken-hearted.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Notorious British filmmaker Nick Broomfield teams up with Austrian music documentary producer Rudi Dolezal to...
Whitney Houston, the woman behind the 1992 number one hit cover of 'I Will Always...
An energetic cast and some terrific music make up for the rather hackneyed plot of...
Anne Hathaway is a gorgeous, young woman with a gentle screen charisma. It's hard...