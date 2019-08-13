Whitney Cummings has shared a topless photo after claiming she is being extorted over the picture.

The 36-year-old stand up comedian made the defiant move as she alleged someone is trying to blackmail here over the semi-nude photograph she accidentally posted on her Instagram Story earlier this year.

In a series of Twitter posts, she wrote: ''In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple. Once I realized, I deleted.

''The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo.

''They all must think I'm way more famous than I am, but they also must think I'm way more easily intimidated than I am. If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it's gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks.(sic)''

The 'Whitney' star - who got engaged to boyfriend Miles almost a year ago - explained she decided to share the photo herself because she didn't want to waste ''time, money and energy'' fighting the issue.

She said: ''When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated. Y'all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore.''

And Whitney - whose fans have leaped to her support on social media - also revealed why she was choosing not to name and shame the people trying to get money from her because she doesn't want them to have to live with a ''stupid'' error.

She added: ''I'm not posting the names of the people trying to extort me because some of them might be dumb kids.

''I wouldn't want the stupid ideas I had when I was a teenager to follow me around forever or else every time someone Googled me, they'd see me shoplifting a NO FEAR t-shirt.''

Finally, the comedian revealed she has had more threats but remained defiant in the face of a potential leak as she joked there are more embarrassing images than her nude photos stored on her iCloud.

She said: ''Now I'm getting threatened with 'We have access to your iCloud.' I'll be honest, I stand by most of my nudes. Frankly I'm way more embarrassed by all the inspirational quotes I've screen grabbed.''