Whitney Cummings is ''no longer engaged''.

The 37-year-old comedian had been set to tie the knot with Miles Skinner when they got engaged in 2018, but she has now revealed they have called off plans to get married, as she explained she isn't ''ready to plan a wedding''.

Speaking on her 'Good For You' podcast, she said: ''I am not wearing an engagement ring. I am no longer engaged. Nothing nasty, no drama. It just wasn't - I feel like nobody will believe me - I truly just was not ready to plan a wedding, the whole thing really overwhelmed me.''

Whitney didn't specify whether she has split from Miles or if they have just gone back to being boyfriend and girlfriend.

But the star did say her mother recently suffered a stroke, which has made planning a wedding ''overwhelming''.

She added: ''My mom is in bad shape health wise ... the idea of planning was just really overwhelming and kind of sad to me. I feel like planning a wedding should be fun and not a complete bummer.''

The 'Whitney' star got engaged to Miles - whom she met on a dating app - in September 2018, in a proposal at her stables with her horse King the only witness to the occasion.

Alongside a video of her showing off her engagement ring whilst stood next to the animal, she wrote on Instagram: ''Today I got engaged. I handled it great! This just goes to show that if you work on yourself, trust your gut, and keep your ego in check you too can find love on a dating app. (sic)''

Whitney previously spoke about her romance shortly after meeting Miles in 2017, when she described their relationship as ''good''.

She said: ''You either find a husband or you get murdered. I'm in a good relationship now, it's been going on for 10 months. We met on the internet.''