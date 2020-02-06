The White Stripes have announced a special vinyl release containing unreleased material and rarities to mark the 20th anniversary of their seminal album, 'De Stijl'.

Fans of the rock duo - which was comprised of ex-spouses Jack White and Meg White until the band's demise in 2011 - can expect Jack's original acoustic boombox demos and their covers of AC/DC's 'Let There Be Rock' and 'Dog Eat Dog' and the Velvet Underground's 'After Hours' on the companion record to their 2000 album.

The release will be made available on red and white vinyl as a two-disc LP via Jack's Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

Versions of Burt Bacharach and Hal David's 'I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself' and Thee Headcoats' 'You're Right, I'm Wrong', which were recorded in Melbourne, Australia, also appear.

As well as the new music, the release comes with never-seen-before memorabilia, featuring photographs and handwritten lyrics.

When they disbanded, the duo insisted it was not due to personal or artistic differences, but instead ''mostly to preserve what is beautiful and special about the band.''

And when asked whether a reunion would ever happen in 2018, the 44-year-old musician - who also performs solo and as the frontman of The Raconteurs - replied: ''I highly doubt that would ever be a thing.''

Fans can sign up for the subscription service via thirdmanstore.com/vault/subscriptions

The track-listing for LP1 is:

1. 'Truth Doesn't Make a Noise'

2. 'A Boy's Best Friend'

3. 'Sister, Do You Know My Name?'

4. 'I'm Bound to Pack It Up'

5. 'Expecting'

6. 'Vanilla Fields'

7. 'Piano Octaves'

8. 'You're Right, I'm Wrong'

9 'I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself'

LP2:

1. 'Let There Be Rock' (AC/DC cover)

2. 'Dog Eat Dog' (AC/DC cover)

3. 'You're Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl)'

4. 'Hello Operator'

5. 'Death Letter'

6. 'Little Bird'

7. 'Lord, Send Me An Angel'

8. 'Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground'

9. 'Apple Blossom'

10. 'Broken Bricks'

11. 'Cannon'

12. 'Truth Doesn't Make a Noise'

13. 'Jolene'

14. 'I'm Bored'

15. 'Let's Build a Home' / 'Goin' Back to Memphis'

16. 'Suzy Lee'

17. 'After Hours' (Velvet Underground cover)