Former White Stripes rocker Jack White is a taxidermy enthusiast and collects dead animals as a hobby.
Former White Stripes singer Jack White has a ''zebra head'' on the wall at his home.
The 'Seven Nation Army' rocker is a taxidermy enthusiast and collects dead animals as a hobby and one of his favourite items is the black and white head of the horse-like animal, whilst he also owns an elephant's head and fully-stuffed hyenas.
He is quoted by the new issue of National Enquirer as saying: ''I've got a zebra head, two gazelles, an eland, a kudu and a giant white elk. I feel like a rescuer.''
Although he enjoys picking up the vintage pieces, Jack has never hunted an animal himself and is opposed to the killing of wild animals for sport.
He added: ''I've never hunted. I don't think I ever could. But I really do love animals and I love taxidermy. There's a beauty to it. There's a majesty to these animals that I want to preserve.''
The 44-year-old guitarist has a passion for ''beautiful things'' and he also collects man made gadgets and art from the 19th century.
He previously said: ''I just love beautiful things. I've a lust for life through objects and through the history of man's objects. Especially through the 19th and 20th century. I think when commerce meets art, and art meets the industrial age, the things that we create to sell to other human beings is so funny. I just love it.''
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Having never toured Canada before, in 2007 Jack and Meg White decided to finally take...