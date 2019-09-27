Whigfield is making a return to music this year with a naughty new song.

The 49-year-old Danish pop star had one of the biggest hits of the 1990s with 'Saturday Night Fever' and she will be dropping her comeback track before Christmas which she is certain will be a hit although she's worried about it getting played on the radio because it has a swear word on it.

She revealed: ''I'm coming back and I have a single coming out in autumn. It's a hit ... There is a swear word on the record actually, so maybe I'll have to take that out.''

It seems Whigfield has a potty mouth problem because when she appeared on UK morning TV show 'Lorraine' this week she was warned backstage not to swear live on air.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''When I was in make-up before going on 'Lorraine' someone came over and send to me, 'Remember this is morning TV, you can't swear.' A friend of mine said, 'Just go ahead and say for f**k's sake Lorraine get up and dance!'

''As I'm about to bring a new single out Lorraine said she'd love to have me back so I'm happy I didn't say anything too bad!''

Whigfield - real name Sannie Carlson - seems to have had a few problems on British TV as an appearance on 'Top of the Pops' back in 1995 sparked a slew of complaints because she was showing off her belly button in a crop top.

She recalled: ''I remember in 1995 I was asked to present 'Top of the Pops' with Jo Brand and I was wearing a crop top and you could see my belly button and the next day lots of viewers wrote in and said, 'You shouldn't go on national TV showing your belly button.' So I was like, 'OK!' People who constantly complain have just got nothing else to do, I mean get a hobby or just turn the TV off!''

Whigfield - who has been releasing house music under different names over the years - will be touring the UK on the 'We Love The 90s' tour this December alongside 2 Unlimited, Snap! and more.

Go to Aegpresents.co.uk for tickets and more information.