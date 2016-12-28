George passed away peacefully on Christmas Day (25Dec16) after reportedly suffering heart failure at the age of 53.

Now editors at The Sun, a newspaper the openly-gay star regularly called out during his lifetime for labelling him a "p**f" and a "pervert", are proposing that his 1984 single Careless Whisper be reissued, with all proceeds benefiting George's favourite charities.

However, George's Wham! bandmate Andrew is unimpressed with the idea and has taken issue with the song choice, because it is so closely associated with their band. Although Careless Whisper was George's first solo record, Andrew co-wrote the smash hit and it was released while Wham! was still performing. The track also made it on to Wham! album Make It Big.

Instead, Ridgeley claims a more fitting choice would be one of George's own creations.

"Suggested 2 (sic) @TheSun a solely George Michael composition would be more appropriate," he wrote on Twitter. "They've dismissed my concerns".

Further explaining his reasoning, he added, "#GeorgeMichael defined himself by his art not by WHAM!"

Andrew subsequently revealed he had managed to convince The Sun officials to listen to at least some of his advice: "I have, after a sensible dialogue, persuaded them 2 change the choice song, they will not drop the idea."

He also questioned why British radio presenter Scott Mills and broadcaster Paul Gambaccini had backed the campaign.

"Oh, & @scott_mills & Paul Gambaccini By what right do you deign to advise how & on what terms someone else use their intellectual property?" he fumed.