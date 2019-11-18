Westlife would love to duet with Adele.

The Irish chart-toppers - comprised of Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne - have collaborated with the likes of Mariah Carey, Diana Ross, Lulu and Donna Summer, but one person still on their wish list is Britain's very own Adele, which wouldn't be out of the question, as the 'Hello' hitmaker is preparing for her comeback.

Kian told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''We were talking about collaborations and there are so many amazing singers today but we would struggle to find a real current artist like Billie Eilish or Shawn Mendes we can work with.

''We don't want to become something we are not and all of the sudden someone said, 'Why has no one ever mentioned Adele?' because she is the most amazing singer in the world at the moment.

''And she does sing in the same world as our songs, so that would be amazing and I reckon we suit her better than anyone else!

''For me, all the amazing duets we have had are the best thing that has ever ­happened to us.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that the 'Hello My Love' hitmakers - who released their comeback LP 'Spectrum' last week - are working on a ''special project'' with rock legends Queen.

The four-piece wowed their fans with a medley tribute to the 'We Are The Champions' group on their recent 'Twenty Tour' to mark 20 years of the band, with Mark proving he could give Adam Lambert, who has been performing frontman duties in the group since 2011, after the Queen + Paul Rodgers incarnation ended after five years in 2009, a run for his money.

It was later claimed the 'Uptown Girl' group - who teamed up with Ed Sheeran on their record - are working on a secret collaboration with Brian May and co, which could see the light of day this festive season.

A source said: ''The Westlife lads are huge fans of Queen.

''They've been performing a medley of their biggest hits on their current arena tour.

''There are discussions and it's hoped something will happen in time for Christmas.

''They are keen to make it work.''

And that's not all, the band are also said to be trying to get Emeli Sande and Ellie Goulding and a number of people on board fo duets.

The insider added: ''Conversations with a number of people are taking place.''

A source previously revealed the group's late frontman Freddie Mercury - who died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS at the age of 45 - is a ''huge hero'' of Mark's.