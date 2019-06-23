Westlife are reportedly in talks with Queen to collaborate on a ''special project''.

The Irish boyband - comprised of Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan - have wowed their fans with a medley tribute to the legendary rock group on their recent 'Twenty Tour' to mark 20 years of the band, with Mark proving he could give Adam Lambert, who has been performing frontman duties in the group since 2011, after the Queen + Paul Rodgers incarnation ended after five years in 2009, a run for his money.

Now it has been claimed the 'Uptown Girl' group - who have teamed up with Ed Sheeran on their comeback LP 'Spectrum' - are working on a secret collaboration with Brian May and co, which could see the light of day this festive season.

A source told The Daily Star Sunday: ''The Westlife lads are huge fans of Queen.

''They've been performing a medley of their biggest hits on their current arena tour.

''There are discussions and it's hoped something will happen in time for Christmas.

''They are keen to make it work.''

And that's not all, the band are also said to be trying to get Emeli Sande and Ellie Goulding and a number of people on board fo duets.

The insider added: ''Conversations with a number of people are taking place.''

A source previously revealed the group's late frontman Freddie Mercury - who died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS at the age of 45 - is a ''huge hero'' of Mark.

They said: ''The band are huge fans of Queen and pay tribute to them every night on your with an amazing Queen medley. Freddie Mercury is an icon and huge hero of Mark's in particular. 'There is big talk about collaborations with lots of people, just like they're collaborating right now with Ed Sheeran, they'd absolutely love to make something happen if it was possible.''