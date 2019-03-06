Westlife are working on a film to document their comeback.

The chart-topping Irish band - comprised of Kian Egan, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne - are going to have the cameras rolling as they embark on an extensive European tour this May.

The four-piece's film has caught the attention of both Sky and Netflix, who are locked in a bidding war to own the rights the project.

Kian said: ''We've had crews on us since the first day because we knew straight away - we've got to capture it even if it's just for ourselves.

''I think it's just a case of figuring out whether it's going to be a Netflix or a Sky thing.''

The 'Flying Without Wings' hitmakers wanted to film their reunion because they think it's ''important'' for their fans and kids to witness how it all unfolded.

Shane said: ''We'll document it in some way because it's important for us and our kids and for the fans to realise how it all came back together.

''I think that it is going to be magic.''

It will also give their loyal following the chance to see what it was like being in the group when they parted ways in 2012.

Shane added: ''No one's ever seen that. It's just us.''

Westlife - which featured Brian McFadden until 2004 - were ''lunatics'' on their first tour but have tamed their partying ways since all of them, apart from Mark, became fathers.

Kian recently said: ''The first tour was probably verging on being a bunch of lunatics. Obviously three of us have children and I think our lives have changed an awful lot. We can't get past 10.30pm before falling asleep.''

And as for whether or not they will be including their signature ''stool rise'' in their live shows, they weren't willing to give anything away.

Kian quipped: ''I think Simon Cowell designed it to elevate the moment. (jokes) Also, Simon invented standing on a chair.''

And Nicky added: ''No, we can't confirm that (it'll feature). You'll have to buy the ticket and see. You never know what you get.''

The 'Uptown Girl' singers - who released their Ed Sheeran-penned comeback single 'Hello My Love' in January - also made some suggestions as to who would play them in a Westlife biopic, with Shane and Nicky aiming high with their tongue-in-cheek choices of Hollywood hunks Tom Cruise and Ryan Gosling.

Shane said: ''I'm going to go with Tom Cruise.''

Nicky, who then decided that renowned Irish-American dancer-and-choregrapher Michael Flatley would probably suit him better, joked: ''I don't have the same abs as Ryan Gosling but I'm not far off ... I think a young Michael Flatley could have played Shane. Who was a fantastic dancer. I can dance like Michael Flatley.''

The band's tour kicks off in Belfast on May 22.