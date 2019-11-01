Westlife are to embark on a huge stadium tour next year.

The 'Flying Without Wings' hitmakers - comprising Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan - will perform their first UK-wide outdoor tour in over eight years and, following their 20th anniversary comeback jaunt earlier this year, they have promised fans they are ''better than ever''.

Speaking to MailOnline, Shane said: ''Westlife 2.0 is what we're calling it and I think we're better than ever. We are definitely more relaxed and making our best music...

''It is brilliant to be back with the boys. 2019 has been an unbelievable year for us but there's so much happening in 2020. We can't wait to get back out on the road.''

Kian added: ''Twenty years have gone so quickly. It is unbelievable to look back at everything we've achieved and it is just great that people still want to listen to our music.

''We've been blown away by the response to the release of the new music and this year's tour was our biggest selling ever. There is more to come from us.''

The tour will kick off at Norwich's Carrow Road on June 19 and calls to places including Cardiff, Inverness, Plymouth, Colchester, Gloucester, Leicester, and Durham, culminating in the group's previously-announced first-ever show at London's Wembley Stadium on August 22.

The 'Uptown Girl' singers have teased the shows will offer ''some surprises'', as well as their biggest hits.

They said in a statement: ''We're looking forward to next summer when we'll be playing so many fantastic outdoor venues across the UK...

''The Stadiums In The Summer Tour will see us reach more fans than ever before. The shows will be incredible and will include all of our hits and some surprises. We cannot wait to get back out on the road.''

Tickets go on sale on November 8.