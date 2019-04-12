Westlife will release their new album 'Spectrum' later this year.

The boy band - made up of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Markus Feehily and Shane Filan - have confirmed their first new studio record since 2010's 'Gravity' will drop on September 6, and they think the LP's title perfectly sums up their newfound energy.

The group told the MailOnline: ''The title 'Spectrum' came from us talking about how we feel younger, happier and more energetic than we ever have in our career.

'''Spectrum' is a title that represents the various different shades and colours of our personalities, vocals and general perspectives that all blend together in a unique way to create Westlife.

''It's also a word that represents the various shades and colours in the band, meaning it's the perfect metaphor for our different points of view and perspectives but together, they somehow join to work perfectly.''

The band have teamed up with the likes of Steve Mac, James Bay and Ed Sheeran for the upcoming collection, with the latter writing the album's first single 'Hello My Love'.

And the band feels the LP displays ''the very best version of Westlife possible''.

They added: ''We're all driven by trying to create the best album of our careers. Our fans deserve the very best version of Westlife possible and with this album we feel that we've achieved that.

''The album has everything that we love in music, heartfelt emotional songs and also great uptempo's that are designed for our stadium performances.

''We couldn't be happier with how the last few months in the studio have gone and we cannot wait for our fans to hear the end results.''