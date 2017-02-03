Actor Wesley Snipes has taken his talents to the world of virtual reality by starring in a short film to promote his new movie The Recall.
The Recall VR Abduction was directed Mauro Borelli and allows viewers to experience an alien invasion as R.J. Mitte's character, according to TheWrap.com.
Snipes, Jedidiah Goodacre, Niko Pepaj, Laura Maria Bilgeri, and Hannah Rose Ma, who also star in the film, will appear in the virtual reality movie. The 10-minute film will also feature alternative endings.
"The cool thing is that for theater actors, or thespians, this is a great format, because shooting in VR is similar to shooting a play, or performing a play," reads a statement from Snipes. "You don't have the luxury of cuts, and short takes, and do overs. You have to be on your game, and since everything is in the shot, everyone else needs to be on their game at the same time."
The Recall VR Abduction will premiere before the new film is released in the summer (17) and will be available on the Facebook 360 app.
