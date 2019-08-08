Wesley Snipes is set to star in 'Coming 2 America'.

The 57-year-old star has joined forces with Eddie Murphy to appear in the hotly-anticipated sequel to 1988's 'Coming to America'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snipes will play a new character, General Izzi.

Murphy is to reprise his role as Prince Akeem, a prince from a fictional African nation who travels to New York to try to escape an arranged marriage and find a wife.

The new film - which will see Arsenio Hall return as Akeem's best friend - will see the prince head back to the US to try to track down his long-lost son.

Craig Brewer will direct the project for Paramount, and Murphy will produce alongside Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris.

Murphy said in a statement: ''After many years of anticipation, I'm thrilled that 'Coming to America 2' is officially moving forward. We've assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on 'Dolemite [Is My Name]', and I'm looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.''

Barris added: ''Craig's ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life.

''From 'Hustle & Flow' to his work with Eddie on 'Dolemite Is My Name', he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him on board.''

The original film also starred James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos.