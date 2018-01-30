Wesley Snipes is open to making 'Blade 4'.

The 55-year-old actor starred as the titular half-human, half-vampire blood sucker hunter in the 1998, 2002 and 2004 action movies based on the Marvel Comics character, but the third film was left with an open ending.

Snipes admits he is very interested in making a return as Blade, or join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a different character.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Snipes said: ''I am very much open to all of the possibilities. If 'Blade 4' comes along, that is a conversation we can have. There are other characters in the Marvel Universe that, if they want to invite me to play around with, I am with that too. I think the fans have a hunger for me to revision the Blade character, so that could limit where they could place me as another character in that universe.''

Snipes also revealed how he was originally cast to play Black Panther in a 1990s adaptation of the popular comic book before transitioning to 'Blade'.

In the scrapped production, Mario Van Peebles was on the shortlist to direct as was John Singleton but Snipes had creative differences with the 'Boyz in the Hood' filmmaker.

He said: ''Ultimately, John wanted to take the character and put him in the civil rights movement. And I'm like, 'Dude! Where's the toys?! They are highly technically advances, and it will be fantastic to see Africa in this light oppose to how Africa is typically portrayed'.

''I wanted to see the glory and the beautiful Africa. The jewel Africa.''

Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther in the MCU and Snipes is a huge fan of his portrayal of Prince T'Challa.

He said: ''Even though I am not a part of this particular project, I support it 1,000 per cent, and I am absolutely convinced that it will be a catalyst for change and open other doors and other opportunities.

''And we need that kind of diversity and different flavour now. He is a young, talented actor and I think he is going to make it his own.

''I hope they give him a great opportunity to really come into the fullness of the character.''