'Annabelle: Creation' director David F. Sandberg revealed he wants to reboot cult classics 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' and 'Critters'.
David F. Sandberg wants to make a new 'Nightmare on Elm Street' film.
The filmmaker recently helmed the new 'Conjuring' spin-off movie 'Annabelle: Creation' and now he has admitted he wants to reboot the Wes Craven cult classic, which centres around the iconic Freddy Kreuger.
Speaking to Screenrant.com, Sandberg said: ''I've been thinking about what fun franchises New Line has like 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' and 'Critters'.
''Might be fun if you took something like that in a different direction from previous instalments. Like instead of remaking 'Nightmare' you do some continuation of it in the same world kind of thing.''
Craven's original movie was released in 1984 and introduced Freddie to the horror genre and since then there have been eight more movies based around the dream-murdering villain.
The last movie in the franchise was a 2010 remake of the first film, which saw Jackie Earle Haley as Freddie, taking over the role from Robert Englund.
Rooney Mara, Thomas Dekker, Kellan Lutz and Katie Cassidy also starred as the teenagers Kreuger terrorized.
Sandberg also mentioned he wants to reboot 'Critters' - a more comedic horror released two years after 'Nightmare'.
'Critters' followed two intergalactic bounty hunters on a mission to captures escaped aliens who have landed on Earth and are terrorizing a rural town in Kansas.
Although, not spawning as many sequels as 'Nightmare', 'Critters' had four films in the franchise with the latest one being released in 1992.
Sandberg's contribution to the 'Conjuring' universe is just one of many scheduled to be released over the coming years.
'The Nun' which is based on the terrifying ghost of a demonic holy woman will hit cinemas in 2018.
'The Crooked Man' will be the fourth spin-off in what is now called The Conjuring Universe with James Wan and Peter Safran producing the paranormal horror.
Vicky Cornell explains that they're planning to pay tribute with a sculpture.
It's their first foray into television.
Luc Besson has loved the Valerian story for many, many years.
The actor says that bringing the hero to the streaming service has never been "an option".
The actor was so stunned by the Broadway show that he just had to see it again.
Could Hasselhoff's popular former franchise make its way back into the spotlight?
More than a decade after Scream 3, Craven and company reteam for another knowing thriller...
Nearly 40 years ago, quasi-hippy filmmakers Wes Craven and Sean S. Cunningham were looking to...
One would like to think that there at least a few other cities in the...
A remake of Wes Craven's 1977 horror flick of the same name, last year's The...
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Project Greenlight, a reality program designed to give first-time film...
Earlier in 2006, a killer videogame stalked teenagers in Stay Alive; Pulse ups the ante...
The Hills Have Eyes is a truly American horror film. Like Manifest Destiny gone horribly...