David F. Sandberg wants to make a new 'Nightmare on Elm Street' film.

The filmmaker recently helmed the new 'Conjuring' spin-off movie 'Annabelle: Creation' and now he has admitted he wants to reboot the Wes Craven cult classic, which centres around the iconic Freddy Kreuger.

Speaking to Screenrant.com, Sandberg said: ''I've been thinking about what fun franchises New Line has like 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' and 'Critters'.

''Might be fun if you took something like that in a different direction from previous instalments. Like instead of remaking 'Nightmare' you do some continuation of it in the same world kind of thing.''

Craven's original movie was released in 1984 and introduced Freddie to the horror genre and since then there have been eight more movies based around the dream-murdering villain.

The last movie in the franchise was a 2010 remake of the first film, which saw Jackie Earle Haley as Freddie, taking over the role from Robert Englund.

Rooney Mara, Thomas Dekker, Kellan Lutz and Katie Cassidy also starred as the teenagers Kreuger terrorized.

Sandberg also mentioned he wants to reboot 'Critters' - a more comedic horror released two years after 'Nightmare'.

'Critters' followed two intergalactic bounty hunters on a mission to captures escaped aliens who have landed on Earth and are terrorizing a rural town in Kansas.

Although, not spawning as many sequels as 'Nightmare', 'Critters' had four films in the franchise with the latest one being released in 1992.

Sandberg's contribution to the 'Conjuring' universe is just one of many scheduled to be released over the coming years.

'The Nun' which is based on the terrifying ghost of a demonic holy woman will hit cinemas in 2018.

'The Crooked Man' will be the fourth spin-off in what is now called The Conjuring Universe with James Wan and Peter Safran producing the paranormal horror.