Wes Borland has praised Travis Barker as the ''bees knees'' after they teamed up for a joint project.

The Limp Bizkit guitarist and the Blink-182 drummer have taken to their respective Instagram accounts to share new footage of their latest efforts, but admitted their supergroup is yet to have been given a name.

Wes posted a picture of Travis playing the drums, and he added the caption: ''Only @travisbarker got documentation that today happened. More drums. More tomorrow on our new project that's still yet to be named. This guy is the bees knees. (sic)''

Clearly impressed with the stickman's ability, the 'My Way' hitmaker shared a number of video clips of his pal in action.

He wrote: ''Doing it to it @travisbarker

''Holy cow @travisbarker''(sic)

Travis and Wes may well have been getting some practice in for their newly-formed group ahead of the Blink-182 star spending some time away with the 'What's My Age Again?' hitmakers, Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba.

The trio recently announced they have landed a Las Vegas residency at the Palms Casino Resort between May 26 until November 17, where they will play 16 dates.

Mark said: ''When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said 'Absolutely.'

''Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list - a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage...The possibilities in Vegas are endless.''

The group announced details of the residency in a video on Twitter.

They posted: ''What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. So we're staying in Vegas for 16 nights of shows at the @PearlatPalms. (sic)''