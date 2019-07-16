Wendy Williams has to use a compression machine on her arms and legs for ''45 minutes'' every day.

The 54-year-old talk show host announced last week that she suffers with lymphedema - a swelling in the limbs caused by a build-up of lymph fluid under the skin - and, in a bid to ease her puffy skin, she's bought a Flexitouch pump which is a machine that has an inflatable sleeve or trousers attached to it with multiple chambers that inflate to stimulate the flow of lymph in the right direction.

Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette beauty uploaded a photograph of her using the compression machine on her legs and captioned it: ''Just Wendy with lymphedema machine. 45min every day. #lymphedema #flexitouch #gethelp (sic).''

This is just one thing in a long list of medical issues Wendy has to deal with, as last year she was forced to take a three-week hiatus from hosting 'The Wendy Williams Show' when she collapsed live on air due to complications with her overactive thyroid and autoimmune disease Graves.

And, although she was first diagnosed with the condition 19 years ago, doctors told her that her dramatic fall was because she was on the wrong dose of medication.

Speaking in a video message at the Graves' Disease & Thyroid Foundation 2018 Patients and Family Conference, she said at the time: ''Everything was fine. I had the radioactive iodine [medication], taking my pill a day, minding my own business.

''Then back in the fall or maybe around July of last year, I started feeling weird in the head but I'm thinking, 'OK, this is maybe a casualty of menopause or we were ramping up for season nine of the 'Wendy Show.' So, it wasn't until I passed out on my own show [in October] that ... Anyway, life has completely changed.''

Wendy is now on the right medication but doctors have warned her that it can take up to a year for them settle back into her system and she's not to wear heels.

She said of the condition, which sometimes leaves her off balance: ''The doctors tell me it's going to take at least six months - maybe a year - to level off my medication, which is why I always wear flats. I'm not wearing heels and falling and tripping.''