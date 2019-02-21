Wendy Williams will return to her talk show next month after a two-month hiatus.

The 54-year-old presenter will be back at the helm of 'The Wendy Williams Show' for the first time since December on March 4 after she took a break to ''focus on her personal and physical wellbeing''.

The television personality - who has Graves' disease, an autoimmune illness that affects the thyroid - said she was taking a ''necessary, extended break from her show'' after she fractured her shoulder last year.

Wendy had been due to return on January 21, having pushed back her return from January 14, but then announced it would be extended further as she was experiencing ''complications'' due her Graves' disease.

Nick Cannon guest-hosted 'The Wendy Williams Show' show for a period in February in Wendy's absence and she has been fulsome in her thanks to both her staff and television company Debmar-Mercury for their support during her hiatus.

In a statement, she said: ''Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me.''

Debmar-Mercury, the distributor and producer of the show, said: ''Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can't wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4.

''We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now. And of course, we thank our station and business partners, who stepped up in such a supportive way.''