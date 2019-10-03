Wendy Williams has reportedly been ordered to pay her ex-husband $250,000 towards a new house.

The 55-year-old talk show host will need to cough up the lump sum as part of her interim financial agreement with her former lover Kevin Hunter - with whom she has 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. - after she split from him earlier this year following 12 years of marriage.

According to court documents, obtained by the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, ''Williams must pay Hunter $250,000 so that he can secure new living arrangements'' after he was told he must vacate their marital home in Livingston, New Jersey, after it was put up for sale over the summer.

Wendy - who is currently renting an apartment in New York for $15,000 a month - filed for divorce from Kevin in April following allegations he had a baby with another woman behind her back.

She said recently: ''Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic. It's now time for me to move on with my life ... I'm not changing Pampers, I want to be pampered! If we don't laugh, then we'll cry. So, I've learned how to, from my mother, how to make lemons into lemonade. What am I supposed to do? Stay in the house and cry all day?''

The blonde beauty is now on a mission to find a new man and is adamant she'll marry again one day.

She said: ''I say this all the time ... I'm a wife. I'm not a girlfriend and I will get married again. There will be a prenuptial agreement, and by the way we will not be living in the same house.''

Wendy insisted her next marriage will be ''under new circumstances'', as she wants to keep living separately from her future spouse, whom she says must have ''a full career and his own money''.

She added: ''Marriage under new circumstance, that's it. That freedom of turning that key, or electing like, 'All right. Let's stay at your place tonight. Let's stay at my place tonight ... But ... you buy the third place. How about that?' I need a man with a full career and his own money and his own situation. I don't want anything from you, except your love and respect. And don't ask anything of me.''