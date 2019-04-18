Wendy Williams' estranged husband will receive a multi-million dollar divorce settlement in exchange for leaving her TV show.

The 54-year-old talk show host filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter last week after 21 years of marriage and her spouse is currently negotiating a payment package that will see him cut all ties with her eponymously-titled programme, on which he currently serves as an executive producer, as well as part-owning his wife's production company, which co-produces the show.

According to The Blast, Kevin is not fighting the divorce but is hoping to collect a huge settlement in exchange for leaving his job. It is expected that he will walk away from the show as a formality while continuing negotiations to make the financial agreement.

Sources told the website that the businessman will not be allowed on set anymore, much to the delight of the crew, who are reportedly ''celebrating'' his departure because ''nobody liked him''.

His credit will be removed from the titles soon.

However, the exit deal is likely to take a lot of time as the former couple - who have 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. together - have a lot of shared assets in both their personal and professional lives.

Kevin is believed to want their huge fortune to be distributed equally because he has been a part of his wife's career since the beginning and they have both played an active role in accumulating success over the years.

Kevin recently admitted he is ''not proud'' of his recent behaviour, though he didn't confirm speculation he had been unfaithful.

He said in a statement: ''I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologise to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.

''I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.''

The producer insisted he is working on his sobriety and vowed to always stand by Wendy - who has been living in a sober house - both professionally and personally.

He continued: ''28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realise that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world.

''I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.

''No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.

''I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.''