Wendy Williams is set to take three weeks off from her talk show due to her complications with her overactive thyroid and battle with Graves disease.

The 53-year-old talk show host has announced that doctors have ordered her to take three weeks of vacation to rest following her battle with an overactive thyroid - which occurs when there is too much of the thyroid hormone in the body - and Graves disease, which is an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.

Speaking during Wednesday's (21.02.18) episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show', the host said: ''My thyroid has been totally cattywampus. I feel like there are birds swimming around my head ... Constantly high. But not high. My doctor has prescribed, are you ready? Three weeks of vacation. I was p***ed. Encore performances, really?''

A representative for the show later confirmed in a statement that during the star's hiatus, repeats of the programme will be shown instead.

They said: ''The show will be in repeats during this unplanned hiatus. A live show was produced today so that Wendy could speak directly to her fans and explain her condition.''

Wendy opened up about her battle with an overactive thyroid and Graves disease in July last year, when she revealed the disease affects the muscles in her eyes.

She said at the time: ''I have thyroid disease. There are few symptoms. Or a few byproducts of having thyroid disease that a lot of people aren't aware of.

''But what people don't understand is that thyroid disease is also related to Graves' disease, which is what the elder Mrs. Bush, remember Barbara Bush back in the day ... the muscles behind your eyes.

''This doesn't happen to everybody, but I happen to have Graves' disease. I have to make a concerted effort in conversation. I'm not trying to give you the screw face, I just don't want to give you the scary, scare. The muscle pressure behind the eyes pushing them forward.''

Wendy's three-week recovery period comes after she took unexpected time away from her show last week after suffering with flu-like symptoms.