Wendy Williams is living in a sober house.

The talk show host - who took a break from her eponymous programme in January after announcing she was experiencing complications from autoimmune condition Graves Disease - revealed on the programme she has been living in a special facility in New York in order to combat her addictions.

Weeping on her show on Tuesday (19.03.19), she admitted: ''I have been living in a sober house...

''You know I've had a struggle with cocaine in the past. I never went to a place to get treatment ... there are people in your family, it might be you ... I want you to know more of the story.''

After work on the show and attending various classes and groups, the 54-year-old star returns to the facility every day.

She continued: ''After I go to the Pilates and go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area, I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help.

''They don't know I'm Wendy. They don't care I'm Wendy. It's the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle. It's been really interesting, this ride.''

Before making her confession on the show, Wendy admitted only her husband Kevin Hunter had known the truth.

She said: ''Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here.

''After I finish my appointments ... I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.

''We talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them. Doors locked by 10 p.m., lights out by 10 p.m., so I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and fall asleep to come here and see you. So that is my truth.''