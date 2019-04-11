Wendy Williams has split from her husband Kevin Hunter.

The 54-year-old talk show host has been married to Kevin - who executive produces her eponymously titled talk show, and with whom she has 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. - for 21 years, but it seems they've decided to call it quits as the pair have filed for divorce.

Wendy's attorney confirmed news of the split to the New York Post's Page Six column on Thursday (11.04.19), while a separate source told the publication that Wendy handed Kevin the divorce papers at around 6:30am that same day.

No reason has been given for the split, but infidelity rumours have plagued the pair for several years, although Wendy told her viewers earlier this year that she was ''very much in love'' with Kevin, and would not be divorcing him.

She said: ''I'm still very much in love with my husband. Don't ask me about mine.''

Pointing to her wedding ring, she then added: ''It ain't going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.''

Meanwhile, news of the split comes after Wendy recently revealed she has been living in a sober house in order to overcome her addictions, and Kevin revealed at the time that the whole family was ''doing well''.

He said: ''We're doing well as a family.

''We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves.''

The producer also said Wendy's recovery was not going to happen overnight, adding that it's a ''family process''.

He continued: ''It is a family process.

''Anybody that has to deal with this knows this [is] a family process ... and we are dealing with it and moving forward.''