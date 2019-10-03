Wendy Williams poked fun at her estranged husband's mistress on her talk show on Wednesday (02.10.19).

The 55-year-old presenter - who split from Kevin Hunter earlier this year after it emerged he had fathered a child with Sharina Hudson - joked about one of her own frequent gags ''backfiring'' her before claiming the producer's partner is ''miserable'' with her life now.

During the 'Hot Topics' segment of her show, Wendy quipped: ''I used to say this as a joke on 'Hot Topics:' poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn't it?

''Turnabout's a fair game, I'm a fair game player and a straight shooter, too. Pow, pow!''

After being praised by her producer for ''living in her truth'', Wendy - who has 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. with her estranged husband - then turned her attention to Sharina.

Pretending to be rocking a crying baby, she said: ''Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable. That's what you get!''

A few months ago, Wendy - who was in a sober-living facility when Sharina gave birth in March - wished Kevin well with his ''new family'' but admitted she couldn't wait for their 12-marriage to be officially over.

She said: ''I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago. Whenever I found out, four months ago.

''I want a divorce, and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son but because that was real love. I still love him just not in that way.''