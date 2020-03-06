Wendy Williams has ''mommy-shamed'' Ashley Graham for changing her baby's diaper at Staples.

The 55-year-old TV host has hit out at the supermodel - who gave birth to her baby boy Isaac seven weeks ago - for posting a photo of herself changing her son on the floor of the office supply store.

After admitting she was shaming Ashley, the 'Wendy Williams Show' presenter told her viewers: ''I don't like what she did.

''Now, as a mother, you hate it when you go places and there are no changing tables ... So she's in Staples with her 7-week-old son ... and he does an explosive.

''So she changed that in the aisle. Personal speaking, I don't want to see that ... If you're taking your 7-week-old baby to Staples, you're watching the baby more than you're watching where the Sharpies and rings of paper, and cartridges for your printer are.''

Wendy - who has 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter - suggested the first-time mum should have taken Isaac to the car, and argued that Ashley being a celebrity meant her actions were unacceptable.

She added: ''I just wish she would've done something different. This is not cool and I don't know why we have to know about it on your Instagram.''

Ashley received a mixed reaction from her own followers when she shared the divisive post last week, which had her son's face and bottom censored with brown heart emojis.

She wrote at the time: ''S**t just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight!

''Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!''

Amy Schumer definitely approved, as she commented: That's a queen right there''

And '90210' actress Sara Foster added: ''We've all been there''

However, one follower responded: ''This isn't ok and not mom shaming ... it's common courtesy''

Another said: ''This is too much for social media. Baby's privacy doesn't need to compromised for likes (sic)''