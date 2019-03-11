Wendy Williams has launched a substance abuse hotline.

The 54-year-old television host announced on Monday (11.03.19) that her family's Hunter Foundation has partnered with T.R.U.S.T. - an organisation dedicated to building a bridge from treatment to long-term recovery - to launch a national resource hotline to provide resources to those suffering from drug addiction or substance abuse, their families and loved ones, or the general public to receive education and awareness information.

Wendy told viewers of 'The Wendy Williams Show': ''The Hunter Foundation launched a 24-hour nationwide hotline to offer treatment resources to get help for you if you happen to be addicted to drugs and substance abusing. What you do is you call, and your call will be answered by specially-trained, certified recovery coaches. These people will provide you, should you want help, with referrals and treatment facilities. If that's you, we're here to help.''

The hotline can be accessed in America at 1-888-5HUNTER, and will be fully staffed 24 hours a day by specially trained certified recovery coaches who will conduct assessments and match callers with lists of treatment facilities including detox, rehabilitation, sober living and outpatient centres throughout the country.

In a statement, Wendy said: ''We must all come together to respond to this crisis of addiction and substance abuse. Everyone is at risk from the inner cities to more affluent communities. My family and I are very proud to partner with T.R.U.S.T. to get people the help that they so desperately need, especially if they or their families have given up hope. There is hope.''

Whilst Ron Clinton, president of T.R.U.S.T., added: ''We are pleased to partner with The Hunter Foundation to help spread the message that there is hope and recovery can work! With over 70,000 overdose deaths in the past year, we can make an impact together to combat this crisis through awareness and treatment. We are grateful to the Hunter family for undertaking this initiative and for asking T.R.U.S.T. to facilitate this life-saving effort.''