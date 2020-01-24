Wendy Williams has insisted she didn't fart on her show and claims her gas release method of choice is to belch ''because all [she] does is talk''.

The 55-year-old talk show presenter has addressed speculation that she may have let rip on her 'The Wendy Williams Show' after a mysterious bottom burp-sounding noise could be heard, but the star says she barely breaks wind as it is, and if she had done she would've probably followed through.

Addressing the fart speculation on the show, she said: ''I have never farted once on this show. As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why?

''Gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk.

''By the sound of that fart, I would have had to go change my costume, I would have left a mark in the seat.

''I wouldn't even save the costume, I'd throw it away. It'd be soiled beyond soiled-tivity.

''I don't lean over like this to release a fart, I lean over like this because it's comfortable.

''If I sit [straight up] all the time, it's heavy on my spine. I like to release my hips and lean. I've been doing this for 11 years on this show.''

What's more, she invited the show's gaffer, John Anderson, to explain what the noise was.

He said: ''We were filling up a fish tank backstage and we didn't have the proper hose.

''It was sputtering like someone was farting. It wasn't Wendy.''

Wendy also insists she would've addressed her bottom burp at the time if she had been the culprit because ''farts are funny''.