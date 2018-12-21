Wendy Williams has addressed the ''genuine concern'' for her health after struggling through her daytime talk show in pain.

The 54-year-old star apologised to her viewers for the ''less than stellar'' episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show' on Thursday (20.12.18), admitting she went ''against'' her ''better judgement'' going ahead and filming the programme whilst she is still struggling with the hairline fracture in her right shoulder.

In a lengthy message to her Instagram followers, Wendy - who suffers with an overactive thyroid and autoimmune disease Graves - wrote: ''To My Wendy Watchers,

I sincerely apologize if you feel that today's show was less than stellar. I'm on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. ''As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell.

''I've never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price. I've never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week. I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being.

''I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%. Not to mention everyone is aware at this point about my thyroid condition (don't cry for me Argentina).

''For all my fellow thyroid sufferers, you know what the deal is. And for those that don't: I encourage you to please read up.

Needless to say, whatever today's performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone's genuine concern for my wellness and care. (sic)''

Vowing to get some much needed rest, she concluded: ''I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks). Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays! (sic)''

The talk show host appeared on her eponymously titled show on Tuesday (18.12.18) with her arm in a sling which was hidden underneath a pink sweater, as she told viewers she had been injured during an accident over the weekend which has left her needing to heal.

She said: ''I did it on Sunday by Monday morning my shoulder was on fire. There's no way I could've done yesterday's show, so I was all about the medical care yesterday from one doctor to the other. I'm on the mend, I don't need an operation.''

The presenter's recent injury comes after she was forced to take a three-week break from her talk show in October last year, when she collapsed live on air due to complications with her thyroid and Graves.