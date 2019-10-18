Wendy Williams reflected on her ''very, very tough year'' as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (17.10.19).

The 55-year-old talk show host has had a turbulent 2019 as she split from her husband Kevin Hunter earlier this year after he fathered a child with another woman, took time off work after suffering complications from autoimmune condition Graves Disease and spent time staying in a sober living facility, but is ''climbing out of the pit'' and has vowed to believe in herself.

Speaking at the ceremony in Los Angeles, she said: ''The elephant in the room is that I've been having a very, very tough year but, slowly but surely, I'm climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, you know, if you don't believe in yourself who will believe in you?''

''Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you've got to make some hard decisions.''

Wendy grew tearful as she addressed her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in the audience and praised their home together.

She said: ''There's one person here that knows--you know--you know there's no place like home right.

''A little burning food in oven, time to run up to the grocery store, let's go. Just mom. Thank you Kevin.''

And the veteran star praised her loyal viewers for their support over the year.

She said: ''My fans! Listen, I slipped and called you fans only because I'm in Hollywood and I think I've gone Hollywood, but you're not fans. That's a stupid word. I've always called you Wendy Watchers.

''When you listened on the radio, I told you I love you for listening and now I tell you I love you for watching.

''You are Wendy watchers and without you, none of this would be going on.''

Wendy was presented with her award by Elvis Duran.

The broadcaster said: ''She gives us the courage to share our opinions. We learn from you. You know what, sometimes we live in a world where people don't agree with everything you say.

''Fine, but I have a right to say what I want to say and I gotta tell you, you have swayed a lot of people your direction and your opinions. Everyone loves you.''