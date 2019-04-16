Wendy Williams has confirmed she is moving out of her sober house in a few days.

The 54-year-old talk show host has been living in the rehab facility for the past month in order to overcome her addictions, and she has revealed her time spent in a room with ''no TV and four grey walls all day'' has put everything into perspective and she is now ready to start focusing on making a ''whole new life'' for herself and her 18-year-old son Kevin Jr.

Wendy didn't mention her estranged husband Kevin Hunter - who she recently filed for divorce from after 21 years of marriage - but said she will be living as ''Wendy on her own''.

During Monday's (15.04.19) episode of her titular show, she said: ''My business is your business.

''I'm moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know.

''It'll be Wendy on her own.''

Wendy admitted her stint in the sober house was ''one of the best things'' that could have happened to her.

She continued: ''I have to tell you, you know, I've been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son.

''Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four grey walls all day ... this is my life in the sober house. It's one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.

''You wear a different mask when you're out here. Everybody has things in their life that they're not ready to share with the world.''

Wendy, who has a history with substance abuse, vowed to remain committed to her recovery and to be ''better'' and ''stronger'' for herself and her son.

She said: ''Addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head-on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life.

''I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever.''

Addressing her show, she added: ''And by the way, I will still commit. You will forget about my business any moment now.

''And then I commit that the motto of this show will always be, 'Their business is our business.'''

Wendy opening up about her road to recovery comes after an attorney confirmed the news of her divorce.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column last week that Wendy handed Kevin - who executive produces her eponymously titled talk show and is father to Kevin Jr. - the divorce papers at around 6.30am on April 11.

No reason has been given for the split, but infidelity rumours have plagued the pair for several years, although Wendy told her viewers earlier this year that she was ''very much in love'' with Kevin, and would not be divorcing him.

She said: ''I'm still very much in love with my husband. Don't ask me about mine.''

Pointing to her wedding ring, she then added: ''It ain't going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.''