Wendy Williams' life has ''completely changed'' since her health scare last year.

The 53-year-old talk show host was forced to take a three-week hiatus from hosting 'The Wendy Williams Show' in October when she collapsed live on air due to complications with her overactive thyroid and autoimmune disease Graves.

And, although she was first diagnosed with the condition 19 years ago, doctors have told her that her dramatic fall was because she was on the wrong dose of medication.

Speaking in a video message at the Graves' Disease & Thyroid Foundation 2018 Patients and Family Conference, she said: ''Everything was fine. I had the radioactive iodine [medication], taking my pill a day, minding my own business.

''Then back in the fall or maybe around July of last year, I started feeling weird in the head but I'm thinking, 'OK, this is maybe a casualty of menopause or we were ramping up for season nine of the 'Wendy Show.' So, it wasn't until I passed out on my own show [in October] that ... Anyway, life has completely changed.''

Wendy is now on the right medication but doctors have warned her that it can take up to a year for them settle back into her system and she's not to wear heels.

She said of the condition, which sometimes leaves her off balance: ''The doctors tell me it's going to take at least six months - maybe a year - to level off my medication, which is why I always wear flats. I'm not wearing heels and falling and tripping.''

Wendy admitted that she wouldn't have been able to get through the health scare if it wasn't for her husband Kevin Hunter because he had supported her the whole time.

She explained recently: ''My husband was extremely concerned. He's not just my husband, he's my business partner, one of the executive producers on the show and he's also my manager. He and I are glued at the hip. He was with me every step. For him, seeing me go through all of this, it's really been trying on him. I've been concerned about him. I'm like, 'Don't worry about me!'''